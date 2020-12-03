Eisenberg
Wilbert S. (Sam) Eisenberg was born June 16, 1929 in Asbury Park, New Jersey to Harry and Esther Eisenberg. Sam was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Anna and his wife, Neena (Cornelia Louise Black Eisenberg).
Sam was raised in St. Petersburg, Florida and graduated from high school and junior college before attending the University of Florida. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering on February 2, 1952 and married Neena Black the next day. They came to Jacksonville where Sam worked for the Jacksonville District of the Army Corps of Engineers, until his retirement in December of 1984. He worked on planning and design of drainage works in south Florida, and many small boat harbors, all major ports throughout Florida. He was the project leader on the controversial Cross Florida Barge Canal studies.
He received many awards including induction into the Corps District Gallery of Distinguished employees. He was a registered professional engineer and served in leadership roles in the American Society of Civil Engineers through his college and professional career. He was named "A.S.C.E Engineer of the Year" in Jacksonville, and later for the state of Florida.
Upon retirement, Sam and Neena worked as a team dedicating their time, talents, and resources to serving others. A few of the organizations they served with were HabiJax Jacksonville Housing partnership, Paint the Town, disaster workers with the American Red Cross at home and in Puerto Rico, and the Southern Consortium of Minorities in Engineering Students Program. They served as Methodist volunteers in mission in Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Panama, and the Society of St. Andrew gleaning produce for the needy. Sam was a University of Florida Master gardener and he and Neena helped establish gardens and landscaping in the Core City area, homes, community plots, parks and schools.
They have five children: Deborah Wescott (Jerry), Connie L. Simpson (Bill), Wesley Eisenberg (Martha), Sharon Farrer (Rodney) and Julie Mote (Doug) and eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. They served and worshipped the Lord in Riverside Park and Avondale United Methodist Churches all of their sixty-six years of marriage. God blessed their lives in many ways.
In Lieu of flowers, gifts should be made to Avondale United Methodist Church to support ECHO – Caribbean Area Sustainable Agriculture. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207.
The Service will also be available for virtual attendance. Please visit either https://youtu.be/oidHsWp097A
or https://youtu.be/vZznQfnttqE
for the livestream broadcast. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com