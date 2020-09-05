Wilbur Racine

Racine
W.J. (Wip) Racine passed away Aug 30 at age 93. He was the 8th of 10 children born to Louisa Englebrecht and William Racine on April 2, 1927 in Evanston, Indiana. He suffered a massive stroke in 2013 and has been cared for at home by his wife of 64 years. He is survived by his wife Anita, children Randy (Jane Ashley), Tammy (Ken Nunn) and Scott, along with grandchildren Maddox, Torey, Anita, Seth, and Mariela, one sister Eileen and numerous nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Army, was a Master electrician and at the time of retirement in 1989 was the owner of Express Electric Co. He retired to St. Augustine and he and Anita traveled extensively, spending summers in Colorado until the debilitating illness. He was a lifelong Lutheran and proud of his German heritage. No formal services are planned.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
