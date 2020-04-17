|
|
Peterson
Wilford "Pete" Peterson (1931-2020)
Pete was 89 years young, a kid at heart, and loved nothing more than telling a joke and getting a reaction. Although he lived in Jacksonville, FL for the past 48 years, Pete was always a Minnesotan. He was born in Minneapolis in 1931, attended Edison High School, and graduated from the University of Minnesota; it was there he met his wife of 65 years. Pete is survived by his wife, Yvonne, their 3 children: Denise Peterson, Sandra Rehme (Paul), and Gregg Peterson (Ann), 6 grandchildren: Alison (Justin), Taylor (Reneta), Christine, John, Michael, and Hannah, and 2 great-granddaughters: Francesca and Isabella. He was a deeply loved husband, father, and "Boppa."
Pete served in the US Army, he attended the Counter Intelligence Corps School (CIC) and was stationed in Hanau, Germany. He then worked as a "Special Detective" for Pinkerton's Detective Agency, which earned him the lifelong nickname, "Sneaky Pete." Pete took a job at Ford Motor Company in 1958, where he worked until his "official retirement" in 1989. He continued working in a supplemental position for Ford until 2004, but he was a "Ford guy" for life.
Pete was a collector (of too many things to list), he traveled the world (over 40 countries) with his wife, and he was extremely proud of being a Minnesotan and Norwegian. Pete and his beloved brother and sister, Harold and Priscilla, whom he lost in the past few years, loved nothing more than the annual tradition of going to the Minnesota State Fair. It is a tradition that will be continued by Pete's children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; all of whom will greatly miss him, his smile, his laugh, and his (Ole and Lena) jokes.
Rest peacefully Pete/Dad/Boppa and thank you for the wonderful memories.
*Due to social distancing and current restrictions, a celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020