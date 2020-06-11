Waldrop
Rev. Will Allen Waldrop was born on March 18, 1939, to the union of Rev. and Mrs. Mary Waldrop, who preceded him in death. He was brought up in a Christian home with strong beliefs in God and His Son Jesus Christ
After Will completed High School, he joined the Navy and served for 20 years and retired in 1980 because he wanted to see the world - traveling extensively to various places. He worked at the Naval Station in Jacksonville for the Federal Government | Department of Defense.
Will attended The Luther Rice Seminary where he received his Associate's Degree. He was the vice moderator for the Western Union Baptist District.
Will served as Pastor for I Samuel Baptist Church for 3 years, after which he was called to Pastor and Shepherd to the flock at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church for 31 years – retiring on March 18, 2018. He also provided leadership in the development of the Fellowship and Educational Building at Mount Nebo Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his wife, Mary E. Waldrop; daughters, Crystal Waldrop (Washington, DC) and Karen and Sandra Williams (Buffalo, NY); sons, Allen and Daryl Waldrop (preceded in death); 5 grandchildren – Dominique (Garnell III) Whitfield, Christian Graham, Alexis Williams, Amara Williams, and Amarion Hunley; 4 great-grandchildren – Jaya, Jade, and Garnell Whitfield IV and Jordan Wright Jr.; brother – Richard Waldrop (Buffalo, NY); 3 sisters - Lila Waldrop; Corrine Gordon (Eddie) and Mamie Hill (Cincinnati, OH). Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Rev. George A. Price, pastor. Arrangements by:
James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
We loved you but God loved you best!
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Rev. Will Allen Waldrop was born on March 18, 1939, to the union of Rev. and Mrs. Mary Waldrop, who preceded him in death. He was brought up in a Christian home with strong beliefs in God and His Son Jesus Christ
After Will completed High School, he joined the Navy and served for 20 years and retired in 1980 because he wanted to see the world - traveling extensively to various places. He worked at the Naval Station in Jacksonville for the Federal Government | Department of Defense.
Will attended The Luther Rice Seminary where he received his Associate's Degree. He was the vice moderator for the Western Union Baptist District.
Will served as Pastor for I Samuel Baptist Church for 3 years, after which he was called to Pastor and Shepherd to the flock at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church for 31 years – retiring on March 18, 2018. He also provided leadership in the development of the Fellowship and Educational Building at Mount Nebo Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his wife, Mary E. Waldrop; daughters, Crystal Waldrop (Washington, DC) and Karen and Sandra Williams (Buffalo, NY); sons, Allen and Daryl Waldrop (preceded in death); 5 grandchildren – Dominique (Garnell III) Whitfield, Christian Graham, Alexis Williams, Amara Williams, and Amarion Hunley; 4 great-grandchildren – Jaya, Jade, and Garnell Whitfield IV and Jordan Wright Jr.; brother – Richard Waldrop (Buffalo, NY); 3 sisters - Lila Waldrop; Corrine Gordon (Eddie) and Mamie Hill (Cincinnati, OH). Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Matthew Baptist Church, Rev. George A. Price, pastor. Arrangements by:
James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
We loved you but God loved you best!
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.