Willa Dean Williams, 92, went home to be with the Lord on July 6, 2019. Willa Dean was born on June 19, 1927 in Westville, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Ida Mae Jackson. Willa Dean is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Cleveland Williams, and four brothers and nine sisters.

Willa Dean is survived by her three children, Regina Raulerson (Wayne), Sandra O'Dell(the late Russell O'Dell), and Steve Williams (Cathy); three grandchildren, Bobby Dale Peterson, Gary Baucom, and Amanda Ellison (Richard); six great-grandchildren, Bobby Dale Shrowder, Savanna Baucom(Trey), Zachary, Brooklynn, Landon, and Hudson Ellison; one great – great grandchild, Alex Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and faithful life-long friends.

Willa Dean was a member of The Church at Sun Coast since 1955 and dearly loved her church family. She was known for her love for others, her willingness to always lend a helping hand, her love to work in the yard, and her never ending love for her family. She truly loved with all her heart. She will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard Jacksonville, Fl 32205. Funeral services will be held at The Church at Sun Coast 4200 Georgetown Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32210 on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00a.m. with Pastor Mike Gaylor and Pastor Larry McGinley officiating. Interment to follow at Riverside Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205.

