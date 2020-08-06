Rogers
Willard Ray Rogers, 79 of Sanderson passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital. Ray was born February 22, 1941, in Wildwood to the late Mr. Tim Willard and Aline (King) Rogers. He grew up in Jacksonville and was a 1959 graduate of Paxon High School. Just a year later, he married the love of his life, Ms. Delores Richardson. They had been sweethearts since the second grade. The Rogers family settled in Sanderson and made their home there for over 50 years. Their marriage produced two children, Michael Ray and Shelli Lynn.
Ray proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a Lance Corporal. He went on to work with W.W. Gay Mechanical Contractors as a master plumber. He was a member of the United Association Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Local #234 of Jacksonville. He also was a 32nd Degree Mason with the Masonic Lodge #122 of Sanderson.
Ray was baptized in the early 1970s and attended Taylor Church for many years. He loved to hear Brother Mark and Brother Jim preach. Later, circumstances necessitated him moving his membership from Taylor to Community Full Gospel, where he was considered a pillar of the church. His heart belonged to both churches and loved his family at both. He was known for waving his white handkerchief when the word of God moved him during service.
In his free time, Mr. Ray loved to hunt with his son and grandson and to go fishing with his daughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son: Michael Ray Rogers.
He leaves behind to cherish the years of memories, his beloved wife of 60 years, Mrs. Delores "Dee" (Richardson) Rogers of Sanderson; daughter: Shelli Rogers of Jacksonville; daughter-in-law: Tina Rogers of Sanderson; and grandson: Philip (Maise) Rogers of Sanderson.
The family will be receiving friends Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Community Full Gospel Church, Glen St. Mary.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Community Full Gospel Church with Pastor Tommy Richardson and Rev. Mark Woods officiating. He will be laid to rest in South Prong Cemetery following the conclusion of the service.
Hawke M.T. Forbes and H.M. "Hank" Forbes Jr. of Forbes Funeral Home are assisting the family with arrangements.
