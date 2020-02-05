|
Harris
Willard William Harris, Jr., 81, Valdosta, GA., died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Langdale Hospice House. Born in Jacksonville, FL., on Sept. 1, 1938, he was the son of Willard William, Sr., and Lorraine Thomas Harris. An investigator for the Jacksonville Electric Authority, Mr. Harris was an Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, camping at the Jetties, and spending time with friends and family.
Survived by his wife of 28 years, Edna Doris Harris; daughters, Rhonda Harris, Maxville, Christie (John) Allen, Valdosta; sons, Darrell Harris, Jacksonville, Samuel (Tanya) Merchant, Valdosta; six grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister, Vivian Pringle, Maxville.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.at Jacksonville National Cemetery. www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020