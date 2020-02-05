Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard William Harris


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Willard William Harris Obituary
Harris
Willard William Harris, Jr., 81, Valdosta, GA., died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Langdale Hospice House. Born in Jacksonville, FL., on Sept. 1, 1938, he was the son of Willard William, Sr., and Lorraine Thomas Harris. An investigator for the Jacksonville Electric Authority, Mr. Harris was an Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, camping at the Jetties, and spending time with friends and family.
Survived by his wife of 28 years, Edna Doris Harris; daughters, Rhonda Harris, Maxville, Christie (John) Allen, Valdosta; sons, Darrell Harris, Jacksonville, Samuel (Tanya) Merchant, Valdosta; six grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sister, Vivian Pringle, Maxville.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.at Jacksonville National Cemetery. www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -