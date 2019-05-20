Home

Willene S. Midling

Obituary Condolences

MIDLING
Willene S. Midling, 82, of Jacksonville, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born in Alma, Georgia, but lived in Jacksonville most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Midling in 2011; 3 brothers, Willie Strickland, Jacky Strickland & David Ross and a sister, Valenie Johnson. Survivors include her son, Eugene Midling (Renne); 4 daughters, Kathi Solomon, Karen Crawford (Randy), Charlene Ruttan & Leisa Hogan (David); 2 brothers, Daniel & Glynn Ross; sister, Virginia Catruch; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the chapel of Giddens-Reed Funeral Home, 270 U.S. Highway 301, North, Baldwin (904-266-2337) with Pastor Garry Wiggins officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Jacksonville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 PM Wednesday evening.
Friends may leave messages and memories at www.giddensreedfh.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 20 to May 21, 2019
