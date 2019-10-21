Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Willette Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willette A. Hines Taylor

Add a Memory
Willette A. Hines Taylor In Memoriam
Happy Birthday
Willette A. Hines Taylor
(Lisa)
October 21, 1966



On this day, 53 years ago, God sent a special angel into our lives, the sweetest person ever, and we give Him all the glory. You were a special wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, who's loved in a very special way.
Your love for God, family and friends was truly a testament in your life.
As you rest in the arms of Jesus, know that we love you and miss you dearly.
Your loving family, The Taylors, The Moyes and The Hine
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.