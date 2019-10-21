|
|
Happy Birthday
Willette A. Hines Taylor
(Lisa)
October 21, 1966
On this day, 53 years ago, God sent a special angel into our lives, the sweetest person ever, and we give Him all the glory. You were a special wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, who's loved in a very special way.
Your love for God, family and friends was truly a testament in your life.
As you rest in the arms of Jesus, know that we love you and miss you dearly.
Your loving family, The Taylors, The Moyes and The Hine
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Oct. 21, 2019