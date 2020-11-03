Segraves
William Alexander Segraves, son of Grace Cynthia Bell and Rufus Alexander Segraves, was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 18, 1937. Bill died October 5, 2020 in Sarasota. Bill graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville in 1955. He was awarded the Benjamin Franklin Scholarship by University of Pennsylvania to study Engineering. He enlisted in the Marine Reserve Leadership Training Corps, serving each summer while in college. He belonged to Delta Tau Delta fraternity and rowed on varsity crew. He excelled in his studies at Penn. Continuing at Penn, Bill earned his Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bill began his engineering career at the Franklin Institute in the Applied Mechanics Laboratory, where he worked on a wide range of engineering projects. For the remainder of his career, Bill worked in the field of nuclear engineering. After moving to Jacksonville in 1970, Bill worked for Offshore Power Systems designing the cooling system for the nuclear reactors in their floating nuclear power plants. Bill worked for Reynolds, Smith and Hills on a plant they were building. The Franklin Institute asked him to develop and implement a project to upgrade the safety standards and efficiency of the existing U.S. nuclear plants. Bill moved to Radnor, Pennsylvania to work in the Nuclear Division of General Electric in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania from 1980 to 1992. When he retired, Bill moved to Auburn, Alabama where he worked for Auburn University. He continued his passions for genealogical research and Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) activities. Bill was elected President of the Alabama Society of SAR. Bill was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati. After his move to Sarasota in 2008, Bill served on the Board of Governors of the Saramana Chapter of SAR, and was the George Washington Fellow to the National SAR Foundation. As a 27 year member of Rotary, he continued to work in Rotary, was a Paul Harris Fellow and in 2019 chartered the Siesta Key Rotary Club. Bill supported The Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning, the Great Music Series at Church of the Redeemer, and the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota. He was a member of the Ivy League Club, the Experimental Aircraft Association and Church of the Redeemer, where he served on the vestry. Bill was devoted to his family, his friends and his church. Bill was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Antoinette Penick Jones Segraves and his wife of 10 years, Cecile Christy Clark Segraves. Bill is survived by his sister, Cynthia Segraves, his son William Alexander Segraves (Carol), grandson Andrew Elton Segraves (Lauren), son David Alexander Segraves (Kellie), grandsons Logan Segraves (Lindey), Connor Segraves (Lauren), stepson Christian Clark (Sandy), and friend and companion Diana Clagett. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at Church of the Redeemer at a later date. Bill's family is thankful for the love Bill experienced throughout his life and most particularly the expressions of that love as we grieve Bill's death and remember his life.
