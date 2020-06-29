William Booras
Booras
William "Pete" Booras, MD., 88, of Neptune Bch., FL. passed away on June 23, 2020. He was born in Pensacola, FL, the youngest of 6 children born to Greek parents.
He married Betty Jo Durden on September 21, 1951 and is survived by 5 children; Terri (Bill) Joyce, Charlie (Christine), Cynthia (Tim) DeHof, Peter (Anne) and Christopher (Mary). He is survived by 10 grandchildren and 10 Great grandchildren.
Services will be broadcast live on July 2, 2020 at 2:30pm https://youtu.be/2SXr5gyxJT8 and https://youtu.be/Ynyv9RZzzDM
He will be buried with honors at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 20 family members will be allowed to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to…
St. John The Divine Greek Orthodox Church Capital Campaign, 3850 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
