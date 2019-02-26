Home

William Brent "Brent" Knight

William Brent "Brent" Knight Obituary
KNIGHT
William Brent Knight, "Brent", died on Saturday, February 23,2019. A service will be held at Jacksinville Memory Gardens on. Wednesday, February 27,2019 at 1:00 pm.
Brent was most known for his kind gentle heart and his loving spirit. He was well respected in the Jacksonville Community for his craftsman work with hardwood floors. He is survived by his wife Phyliss Knight and daughter Natalie Knight, his 2 brothers Donnie and Jimmy Knight and 2 sisters Kathy and Francis Knight.
We welcome all who wish to pay their respects.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 26, 2019
