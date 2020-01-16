|
William "Bill" Elbert Briggs ended his journey on Earth as he transitioned home back to God's arms on January 15th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by many who loved and adored him."I will guide you in the way of wisdom and I will lead you in upright paths. When you walk, your steps will not be hampered, and when you run, you will not stumble". Proverbs 4:11-12, this verse speaks to our family about his life. Bill was born February 9, 1922 in High Point, NC, son of the late Newton and Myrtle Briggs and brother to the late Edward Briggs. Bill served in The Army Air Corps during WW11 in Foggia, Italy. Bill was an Aerial Gunner on the B-24 Liberator, he also served as a gunnery instructor and link instructor who taught the basis of blind flying to other air cadets. After he returned from war, Bill graduated cum laude with a degree in accounting from High Point College. Bill was a long-time member of Swaim Memorial Methodist Church, and a devoted member of the Aldersgate class. He spent countless hours serving in many different capacities for his church. He was an active member of the church choir and had the sweetest tenor voice that you could listen to for hours. An avid master gardener, Bill loved to work in his garden. His passion for planting, harvesting and sharing the fruits of the garden gave him great pleasure. His weekly visits to "play' in the dirt at the Agriculture center put him right in his element. Bill married Hazel Vestal in High Point, North Carolina in 1953 and were blessed with a beautiful marriage of over 66 years. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family that his life has touched over the years. He is remembered with much love by his sweetheart Hazel, his sons Rodney (Maryann), Greg (Nina), Bill (Connie) and daughters Karla (Jim) and Lori (Jim). His eleven grandchildren Blake, Morgan, Christopher, Michael, Mackenzie, Elizabeth, Jimmy, Jenna, Nicholas, Sara and Kelli and six great grandchildren, Harrison, Chloe, Liam, Dylan, Hayley and Luke. Family will receive visitors on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6-8 at Corey Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jax, Fl. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:30 am at San Marco Church (formally Swaim Methodist) located at 1620 Naldo Avenue, with Reverend Steve Painter officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the ceremony in the church fellowship hall. The family respectively requests donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or St Jude Children's Hospital in his honor and remembrance.
