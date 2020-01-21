Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
San Marco Church (formally Swaim Methodist)
1620 Naldo Avenue
Visitation
Following Services
San Marco Church (formally Swaim Methodist) in the church fellowship hall
1620 Naldo Avenue
1922 - 2020
William Briggs Obituary
BRIGGS
William "Bill" Elbert Briggs ended his journey on Earth as he transitioned home back to God's arms on January 15th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by many who loved and adored him. He was born February 9, 1922 in High Point, NC, son of the late Newton and Myrtle Briggs and brother to the late Edward Briggs.
Bill served in The Army Air Corps during WWII as a gunnery instructor and link instructor as well as an Aerial Gunner on the B-24 Liberator in Foggia, Italy. After he returned from war, Bill graduated cum laude with a degree in accounting from High Point College.
Bill was a long-time member of Swaim Memorial Methodist Church, and a devoted member of the Aldersgate class, After retirement, he became an avid master gardener and loved to share the fruits of his garden.
Bill married his sweetheart Hazel Vestal in High Point, North Carolina in 1953 and were blessed with a beautiful marriage of over 66 years. He is also survived by his sons Rodney (Maryann), Greg (Nina), Bill (Connie) and daughters Karla (Jim) and Lori (Jim). His eleven grandchildren Blake, Morgan, Christopher, Michael, Mackenzie, Elizabeth, Jimmy, Jenna, Nicholas, Sara and Kelli and six great grandchildren, Harrison, Chloe, Liam, Dylan, Hayley and Luke.
Family will receive visitors on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6-8 at Corey Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jax, Fl. A memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:30 am at San Marco Church (formally Swaim Methodist) located at 1620 Naldo Avenue, with Reverend Steve Painter officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the ceremony in the church fellowship hall. The family respectively requests donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or St Jude Children's Hospital in his honor and remembrance.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
