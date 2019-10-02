Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Central Metropolitan CME Church
4611 N. Pearl Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Burke

Add a Memory
William Burke Obituary
Burke
Funeral service for William Burke, Jr. will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Central Metropolitan CME Church, 4611, N. Pearl Street. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Thursday, October 3, from 4-7PM. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Dublin, Georgia. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now