|
|
Burke
Funeral service for William Burke, Jr. will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00AM in the Central Metropolitan CME Church, 4611, N. Pearl Street. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Thursday, October 3, from 4-7PM. Inurnment will follow at a later date in Dublin, Georgia. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019