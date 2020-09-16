Clark
William Burton Clark III, (affectionally known as "Jargo"), was born December 4, 1917, in Blountstown, FL, and died in Madison, FL September 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Sheriff Charles Dennis Clark and Maggie Messer Clark. He was also predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Eunice Priest Clark, and his son, Dr. William B. Clark IV.
He is survived by his three daughters, Rosemary Clark Stiefel, (Bill), Margaret Irel Clark (Dennis), Elizabeth Clark Rotter (Harry), and nine grandchildren, William C. Stiefel III (Marilyn), John Clark Stiefel (Mu-Yi), Van Richard Stiefel (Caroline), Catherine Espinoza (Thomas), Harry Gerald Rotter II, William B. Clark V (Danielle), Margaret Rotter Wilkerson (Philip), Corrie Clark Turner (Andy), Caroline Rotter Al Restimawi (Hasin), and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jargo attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of the DKE fraternity. After marrying, he moved to Madison, FL, and became very active in the community. He was a founding member of the Madison Rotary Club and served as President of the club before becoming the District Governor of 694 area in the panhandle of Florida. Jargo personified the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self" and he was especially proud of having been a part of the Polio Plus vaccine worldwide effort. He also served for a number of years as a Director on the board of the Southern Scholarship Foundation which provides housing for deserving students attending FSU and the U. of F.
Donations may be made to Southern Scholarship, Mission Dignity, or the Baptist 1898 Sanctuary, Madison, FL.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Madison, FL.
Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
