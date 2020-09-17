Clark
William Burton Clark III, (affectionally known as "Jargo"), was born on December 4, 1917, in Blountstown, Florida, and died in Madison, Florida September 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Sheriff Charles Dennis Clark and Maggie Messer Clark. He was also predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Eunice Priest Clark, and his son, Dr. William B. Clark IV.
He is survived by his three daughters, Rosemary Clark Stiefel, (Bill), Margaret Irel Clark (Dennis), Elizabeth Clark Rotter (Harry), and nine grandchildren, William C. Stiefel III (Marilyn), John Clark Stiefel (Mu-Yi), Van Richard Stiefel (Caroline), Catherine Espinoza (Thomas), Harry Gerald Rotter II, William B. Clark V. (Danielle), Margaret Rotter Wilkerson (Philip), Corrie Clark Turner (Andy), Caroline Rotter Al Restimawi (Hasin), and 18 great-grandchildren.
Jargo attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of the DKE fraternity. After marrying, he moved to Madison, Florida, and became very active in the community.
He was a founding member of the Madison Rotary Club and served as President of the club before becoming the District Governor of 694 area in the panhandle of Florida. Jargo personified the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self" and he was especially proud of having been a part of the Polio Plus vaccine worldwide effort.
He also served for a number of years as a Director on the board of the Southern Scholarship Foundation which provides housing for deserving students attending FSU and the U. of F.
After his marriage to Eunice Priest, he went to work for the family Dime store business, Van H. Priest & Co. which he was a part of for over 40 years. While an excellent businessman, his avocations of woodworking and gardening gave him great satisfaction and he became known to many as a master craftsman who loved to share his skill and talent with the young. In his late 90's he made a chess set for each of his three children and nine grandchildren.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Madison, Florida serving as a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, and chaired committees that oversaw the building and renovations through many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the 1898 Baptist Sanctuary Fund, 134 SW Meeting Ave. Madison, Florida, 32340. The Southern Scholarship Fund at 322 Stadium Dr. Tallahassee, Fl. 32304, or Mission: Dignity, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Ste. 2200, Dallas, Tx. 75244-6152.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Madison, FL.
Beggs Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. 850-973-2258.
You may send your condolences to the family by visiting our website at beggsfuneral.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com