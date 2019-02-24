Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
(904) 714-1110
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Capt William C. Dixon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Capt William C. Dixon Obituary
DIXON
Captain William C Dixon, US Navy (retired), a spry 97, took flight for his eternal heavenly assignment January 30, 2019. In Bill's 32 year Navy career he was a highly decorated naval aviator, veteran of three wars, Captain of the USS Guam. He was also greatly loved and esteemed by his family, sharing 73 years of marriage to the late Antoinette (Toni) Trout.
On March 4, 2019 at 1:30 pm a graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #5) in Jacksonville Florida. A procession will leave from Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, at 1:00 pm and return following the service, for fellowship and a slideshow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Balsam Community Center, P.O. Box 121, Balsam, NC. 28707, where a celebration of Captain Dixon's life and legacy will be held July 2nd, 2019.

Please Sign the Guestbook @Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cedar Bay Funeral Home
Download Now