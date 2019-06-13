Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Claude Bennett

Obituary Condolences

William Claude Bennett Obituary
BENNETT
William Claude Bennett (Billy), 78, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away June 8, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1940.
He is survived by his wife Betty Bennett; his children, Paul (Kerry) Bennett, Beth Wellmaker, Kim Fulton, and Kristie Vest; his sisters, Betty (David) Barnes and Barbara (Ernest) Barnes; his sisters in law, Emily Bennett and Janice Bennett; his stepchildren, Jason Hodges (Denise), Kylene Knight (Craig), Julie Marra (Jimmy), and Lori McEntire (David); 16 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, numerous extended family members and friends.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 13 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.