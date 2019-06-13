|
|
BENNETT
William Claude Bennett (Billy), 78, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away June 8, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1940.
He is survived by his wife Betty Bennett; his children, Paul (Kerry) Bennett, Beth Wellmaker, Kim Fulton, and Kristie Vest; his sisters, Betty (David) Barnes and Barbara (Ernest) Barnes; his sisters in law, Emily Bennett and Janice Bennett; his stepchildren, Jason Hodges (Denise), Kylene Knight (Craig), Julie Marra (Jimmy), and Lori McEntire (David); 16 grandchildren,10 great-grandchildren, numerous extended family members and friends.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 13 to June 14, 2019