William Clinton "Bud" McCleskey, 66, of Jacksonville died Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019) at his residence after a sudden illness. He was born in Waycross to the late C.L. and Francis Smith McCleskey. Mr. McCleskey graduated from Waycross High School in 1971 and theUniversity of Georgia in 1975 where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta. He began his career with CSX in 1981 in Ocala, FL and in 1984 moved to Jacksonville with CSX and retired as a Claims Manager.

Mr. McCleskey was a Football Referee that started for him in Waycross on the Midget Level and went on to the Arena Football League, World Football League, and the Jacksonville Jaguars Practice team.

Mr. McCleskey was a diehard Georgia Bulldog fan. He was a member of the Jacksonville Bulldog Club for over 30 years, served as President in 1997, as co-chair of the GA-FL gameday events forever, and was one of only nine people to receive the Lifetime Achievement award since the club was founded in 1946.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy F. McCleskey; and a sister, Scottie Franklin.

Survivors include his wife Jane Williams McCleskey of West Palm Beach, FL; one daughter, Kelley Arant and her husband Jason of Hurricane, WV; four grandchildren, Aeden Rizer, Riley Arant, Corbyn Arant, and Georgia Rose Arant; Aunt Margaret Smith; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 12 noon at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning beginning at 10:30 am at the funeral home.

A Tribute to Bud will be held Wednesday evening, Feb. 27, 2019 beginning at 6 pm at Culhane's Irish Pub in Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Jacksonville Bulldog Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 16363.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 26, 2019