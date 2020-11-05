Bozeman
William David Bozeman Sr., 67, passed away on November 1, 2020. Mr. Bozeman was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and was a lifelong resident. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Marines Corps. He was a member of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his loving wife, Terry S. Bozeman; 2 sons, John Michael Haughey and Steven Ray Haughey; 1 brother, Mark Bozeman Sr. (Whitney); brother-in-law, David Cox, Ernest Cox (Debra), and Dusty Herbert (Cindy); 2 nephews, Mark Bozeman Jr., and Reubin Bozeman. His best friend, Barbara Doyle (Jim), and her children he loved like his own; Bobbie Powell (Alex), Curtis Sapp (Amanda), Scott Sapp (Shawna) with 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren from them. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206.
