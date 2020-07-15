DICKERSON
Mr. William Dickerson, a resident of Jax, FL., passed away on July 14, 2020. He was a member of St. Matthew Baptist Church, Rev. George A. Price, Pastor. He also was a member of the New Stanton High School Class of 1967. He retired from Bellsouth after 30 years of service. Survivors include: wife, Teresa Dickerson and family. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00a.m. at his church. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Friday from 5-8pm and in the church 9:30am until the hour of service. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
