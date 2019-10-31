|
Doyle
William Leigh Doyle, 71, passed away peacefully at home, into the arms of his Savior, with his family by his side, on Monday, October 28, 2019, after a valiant fight against cancer.
Bill was born in Petersburg, Virginia and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. He was educated at Georgia Southern University, receiving a B.S. in Business Management. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves, and was honorably discharged after 6 years of service. He spent his entire adult life, 50 years, working for State Farm Insurance Company, ending his career as a State Farm Agent.
Bill enjoyed an incredibly full life always surrounded in the loving embrace of his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, fishing, coaching his children, coaching other people's children, helping those in need and being a faithful and loyal friend or mentor to countless people from all walks of life. He loved his Lord and was at peace with his Savior in his final days. His faith was so strong, he never shed a tear for himself, only for his loved ones and their pain at his eventual passing. However, for anyone who knew Bill, they will always know him best for his adoration, pride, and eternal love for his family. Family was everything to him, and Bill Doyle was the embodiment of a family man.
Bill was predeceased by his father, Dennis M. Doyle, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Judy Neil Doyle and his four sons: Douglas Doyle (Angie) of Tampa, Florida, Mathew Doyle (Erin) of Tampa, Florida, Bradley Doyle (Shannon), of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Michael Doyle (Kim) of Jacksonville, Florida. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Avery Elizabeth, Colin Mathew, Peyton Anne, Jackson Blaine, Madison Grace, and Harper Rose Doyle. Bill is also survived by his Mother, Rose P. Doyle, and his siblings: Dennis M. Doyle, Jr. (Robin), Rosemary Howard Johnson (Jerry), Donna Doyle Flanagan (Flagg), Connie Doyle, John Doyle (Eileen), and Susan Doyle Gallant (Geoff). Also surviving him are numerous nephews and nieces and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida 32207. Inurnment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. A reception will follow at the family's home.
