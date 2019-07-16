Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
2538 Firestone Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
2538 Firestone Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Earl Cummings


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
William Earl Cummings Obituary
Cummings
Deacon William Earl Cummings (72), born in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 1947, and passed away July 7, 2019. He graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit and served in the United States Army. He received a Bachelor Degree from Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida and continued with graduate studies at the University of North Florida. William was preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Annie Pearl Cummings; sister, Carol Cummings; half-brothers, Ezekiel Cummings and Samuel Cummings Jr.; and half-sister, Deloris Palmer. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary B. Cummings; daughter Carol Cummings-Fambrough (Bill); son, William Cummings Jr.; sisters, Ann Cummings, Nancy Cummings-Garland (Gregory) and Betty May; brother, John Cummings; half-sisters, Deloris Cummings and Betty Milton; sisters-in-law, Connie Taylor and Deborah Rease; aunt, Grace Shumpert; godsons, Alton Jones (Kim) and Isaac George: special friends, Samuel Griffin (Jean), Fred Meyers, and Hinson Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many sorrowful friends. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:00am following with the Home Going Service at 11:00am, both at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2538 Firestone Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210. Interment will follow in the Borden Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now