Cummings

Deacon William Earl Cummings (72), born in Detroit, Michigan on February 22, 1947, and passed away July 7, 2019. He graduated from Pershing High School in Detroit and served in the United States Army. He received a Bachelor Degree from Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida and continued with graduate studies at the University of North Florida. William was preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Annie Pearl Cummings; sister, Carol Cummings; half-brothers, Ezekiel Cummings and Samuel Cummings Jr.; and half-sister, Deloris Palmer. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary B. Cummings; daughter Carol Cummings-Fambrough (Bill); son, William Cummings Jr.; sisters, Ann Cummings, Nancy Cummings-Garland (Gregory) and Betty May; brother, John Cummings; half-sisters, Deloris Cummings and Betty Milton; sisters-in-law, Connie Taylor and Deborah Rease; aunt, Grace Shumpert; godsons, Alton Jones (Kim) and Isaac George: special friends, Samuel Griffin (Jean), Fred Meyers, and Hinson Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many sorrowful friends. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:00am following with the Home Going Service at 11:00am, both at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2538 Firestone Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210. Interment will follow in the Borden Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 16 to July 17, 2019