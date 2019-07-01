Barton

William Edward Barton passed away peacefully with family at his side on June 29, 2019, at the age of 71. His battle with lung cancer was long and courageous. He was born on June 25, 1948, in West Virginia. He was drafted into the military where he proceeded to serve in Vietnam before being honorably discharged. He relocated to Florida early in his life. He was an active and respected member of the Jacksonville car sales industry where he worked for Matheny Jaguar Landrover for 25 years. He loved playing golf and hanging out with his very well loved dogs. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Terri Barton and four children, Josh (Tina) Barton, Jason Barton, Kristen (Jon) Brannon, and Stephanie (Eric) Foskey. He also leaves three loving grandsons Logan, Luke, and Lachlan Foskey. His legacy will always be his unconditional love he had for his family and his determinedness to live life on his terms. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday at Oaklawn Cemetery, starting at noon with service to follow at 1 pm.

