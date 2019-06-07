Home

Ferreira Funeral Services At Beaches Memorial Park
1500 Main St.
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 249-1166
William Emerson Reinhardt Obituary
REINHARDT
William "Bill" Emerson Reinhardt, III, 79, departed on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Originally from Connecticut, he made Florida his home after joining the Navy. He retired from Burroughs, then ran his own company, WER Enterprises.
Predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Joan Marie, and sincerely missed by beloved only grandson William A. Schattenberg, daughters Kim M. Schattenberg & Kay M. Reinhardt, extended family, and dearest friends. He was a rare example of the good ol' generation who's customs are only carried on by the most humble and wisest of mankind.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 9, 2019
