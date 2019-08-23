|
William W. English, 78, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away at McGraw Hospice on Sunday August 18, 2019, after a brave fight against brain cancer. Mr. English was born on July 8, 1941 in Macon, Georgia. When he was in the seventh grade his family moved to Jacksonville Beach. He graduated from Fletcher High School in 1959 and then attended undergraduate school at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. After earning a BA in History, he returned to the Beach where he taught history at Fletcher High School for several years. Mr. English then attended Florida State University and earned a Master's degree in history. He then attended the University of Florida where he earned a Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction. Upon earning his Doctorate, Mr. English continued his distinguished career in education by becoming Vice Principal of Englewood High School before becoming Principal at DuPont Middle School and Principal of Fletcher Middle School. Mr. English was an active member of Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, with a long history of participation as a member of the Wednesday HAB cooking team. His life long service of others as an educator and church member had a positive impact on countless people. He will be missed and always loved by many. He is survived by his wife Rosemary English, his daughter-in-law Tanya English; granddaughters Morgan and Laruen; grandson Logan; great-grandson Charlie; nieces Stacy English Crouch, Julie English Batsford, Terry Mink and nephew Tony English. He is preceded in death by his son Michael English. Services for William W. English will be held at Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church, 4001 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, Sept. 7th at 11:00 am. A reception will follow the service in the church hall. Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019