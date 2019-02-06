Home

Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home
529 Kingsley Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 264-1233
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Baconton Missionary Baptist Church
20 Tibet Road
Walthourville, FL
William Evan Brathwaite Obituary
BRATHWAITE
William Evan Brathwaite passed away on January 28, 2019 in Middleburg, FL. He was born on August 30, 1959 in Guyana, South America.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233. A second memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Baconton Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Tibert Road, Allenhurst, GA 31301 with military honors.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 6, 2019
