BRATHWAITE
William Evan Brathwaite passed away on January 28, 2019 in Middleburg, FL. He was born on August 30, 1959 in Guyana, South America.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, 529 Kingsley Avenue, Orange Park, FL 32073, (904) 264-1233. A second memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Baconton Missionary Baptist Church, 20 Tibert Road, Allenhurst, GA 31301 with military honors.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 6, 2019