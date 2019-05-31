Fitzgerald

William A. Fitzgerald, 90, of The Villages, FL and formerly of St. John's County, FL, passed away on May 23, 2019. William was born in Cynthiana, KY to his parents, Cornelius and Glenna Fitzgerald. After graduating from the University of Tennessee "Bill" served our country in the Korean War as a US Army Staff Sergeant from 1951 to 1953. Bill was a successful executive for General Motors Acceptance Corporation where he had assignments as Manager of the Jacksonville FL, Columbus GA, Columbia SC and Virginia Beach offices. Bill also worked as Southeast Regional Manager for GMAC. He retired after 35 years of service. While living in the St. John's County area, Bill and his wife, Margaret, were members of the Mandarin Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL. The couple lived in the Jacksonville area for 25 years and then moved to The Villages, FL in 2014. Bill loved life. He enthusiastically embraced every day. He had a passion for all sports and particularly loved golf and horse racing. Bill had a remarkable 6 hole in ones during his lifetime. He was greatly loved by his family and friends and was known for his endearing charm and good humor.

Bill is survived by his daughter, (Kate) Catherine F. Adams and her husband Russell Adams; son, Michael Fitzgerald; granddaughter; Maggie Fitzgerald; and many friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret P. Fitzgerald; father, Cornelius John Fitzgerald; mother, Glenna (Wheeler) Fitzgerald; and siblings, Cornelius John Fitzgerald, Jr., Wayne Fitzgerald, Obra Butrey, and Gerald T. Fitzgerald.

A service is planned for a later date at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, KY.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 31 to June 2, 2019