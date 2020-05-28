Brown
Mr. William G. Brown, Jr., passed on May 19, 2020. Survivors include a loving and devoted family. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at One Love Christian Center, 2960 Edison Ave. Visitation of friends at the mortuary on Friday from 5-8 pm and in the church from 10 am until the hour of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements BY: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 29, 2020.