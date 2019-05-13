Tolliver

William G. Tolliver (Bill) went to the Lord on May 11, 2019. Bill was born on October 5, 1935, to Helen and Dewey Tolliver in Camp Creek, W.Va. He was one of 11 children. Bill was an Eagle Scout, and he attended and graduated from Nitro High School before he joined the US Navy. He then returned briefly to West Virginia to reconnect with his family but made his home Jacksonville, Florida. In Jacksonville, he met his beloved wife of 50 years, Betty. He worked in several trades including A/C, pest control and auto mechanics. Bill enjoyed travel, golf, bowling, fishing, and trips to Biloxi.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty. Bill is survived by his children, Cathy Stauble (Joe) and Beth Howle (Mark); grandson, Joey (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Mackenzie, Alex and Lucas; sisters, Betty, Joyce, and Judy; and brother, Donald (Louise).

Visitation will be held from 5;00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 16 at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, May 17 also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Chapel Hills Memory Gardens.

You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.Hardage-Giddens ChapelHills.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225, is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 13 to May 15, 2019