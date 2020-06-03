Garrett
William "Bill" Matthew Garrett, Jr., 96, after an extended illness left this world for his heavenly home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Orange Park, Florida.
William was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 16, 1924 and was the son of William Matthew Garrett Sr. and Winnie Gottsleben Garrett. Having received notice that he was being drafted, immediately following his high school graduation in 1943, Bill joined the Army Air Corp. After his basic training he was sent to England where he joined the 8th Air Force (448 Bomb Group) as a waist gunner on a B24 airplane. While flying missions over Central Europe and dropping supplies to US paratroopers, his planes were shot down twice during the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in action over Germany on March 24, 1945 which required hospitalization to recover. Bill was discharged on December 6, 1945 and was awarded the Purple Heart. Bill returned to Texas and graduated from The University of Texas in Austin. He was hired by General Electric where he performed heat pump tests on air conditioners in Kansas. In 1957 he accepted a position with Jacksonville Paper Company. In the mid-60's he began working for JEA and continued working for them until his retirement in 1993. Through the years, Bill was actively involved with German American Club (Ortega River Club), the Jacksonville Wood Workers Club, the Selective Service Board, and a volunteer at Orange Park Medical Center. He was formerly a member of the Lakeshore Presbyterian Church and after his second marriage he joined the Orange Park United Methodist Church where he became a very active member.
Bill is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Joyce, who was the mother of his two children, and his sister Winifred. Bill is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Nancy Hurner Garrett, his sister Ann Nelson (Houston, Texas) and his two children Matthew (Pam) Garrett and Kathleen Garrett Johnson. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Carlyle (Gayle) Martin, Pamela Martin (Michael) Roberts, Kathleen Martin Rich, Zachary (Colleen) Martin, his twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by a large loving stepfamily. Bill was fondly known as "Honey"; a nickname given to him by his grandchildren.
Dr. Charles Lever will officiate at a private family interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The James Boys Ministry in care of Orange Park United Methodist Church, 2105 Park Ave, Suite 19, Orange Park, Florida 32073.
Hardage Giddens Rivermead is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
William "Bill" Matthew Garrett, Jr., 96, after an extended illness left this world for his heavenly home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Orange Park, Florida.
William was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 16, 1924 and was the son of William Matthew Garrett Sr. and Winnie Gottsleben Garrett. Having received notice that he was being drafted, immediately following his high school graduation in 1943, Bill joined the Army Air Corp. After his basic training he was sent to England where he joined the 8th Air Force (448 Bomb Group) as a waist gunner on a B24 airplane. While flying missions over Central Europe and dropping supplies to US paratroopers, his planes were shot down twice during the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in action over Germany on March 24, 1945 which required hospitalization to recover. Bill was discharged on December 6, 1945 and was awarded the Purple Heart. Bill returned to Texas and graduated from The University of Texas in Austin. He was hired by General Electric where he performed heat pump tests on air conditioners in Kansas. In 1957 he accepted a position with Jacksonville Paper Company. In the mid-60's he began working for JEA and continued working for them until his retirement in 1993. Through the years, Bill was actively involved with German American Club (Ortega River Club), the Jacksonville Wood Workers Club, the Selective Service Board, and a volunteer at Orange Park Medical Center. He was formerly a member of the Lakeshore Presbyterian Church and after his second marriage he joined the Orange Park United Methodist Church where he became a very active member.
Bill is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Joyce, who was the mother of his two children, and his sister Winifred. Bill is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Nancy Hurner Garrett, his sister Ann Nelson (Houston, Texas) and his two children Matthew (Pam) Garrett and Kathleen Garrett Johnson. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Carlyle (Gayle) Martin, Pamela Martin (Michael) Roberts, Kathleen Martin Rich, Zachary (Colleen) Martin, his twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bill is also survived by a large loving stepfamily. Bill was fondly known as "Honey"; a nickname given to him by his grandchildren.
Dr. Charles Lever will officiate at a private family interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The James Boys Ministry in care of Orange Park United Methodist Church, 2105 Park Ave, Suite 19, Orange Park, Florida 32073.
Hardage Giddens Rivermead is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.