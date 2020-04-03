|
William Wiley Gay, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. He was born on October 15, 1926, in West Palm Beach, FL. He attended Robert E. Lee High School. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1949. He began his career in mechanical contracting as a part-time worker with Henley and Beckwith during his undergraduate days and worked continuously in the field until he organized his own company, W. W. Gay Mechanical Contractors, Inc. in 1962. His company is located off I-10 and easily recognized by its iconic blue buildings and prominent American flag he proudly flies. You might also remember it as the company that puts Christmas decorations out the day after Thanksgiving every year. He loved Christmas and had a Christmas room in his house that he kept decorated all year long. The slogan he loved the most and truly believed was, "Our employees are the best in the business." He loved life and lived every day to the fullest. Every day was a new challenge and a new opportunity to do something great and something to help someone else. He often said, "What's next?" Many have said he was the most generous, loving and kind man they had ever met.
He was a member of St. Johns Presbyterian Church and was involved in many civic and philanthropic organizations. There are very few organizations that helped other people in which he did not contribute his time and talents. He was the recipient of the 2007 Florida's Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Real Estate and Construction, Past President and Board Member Gator Bowl Association, 2002 Inducted into Gator Bowl Hall of Fame, 2009 Gator Bowl Association named playing field "Bill Gay Field", Solid As A Rock Award-Junior Achievement, 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award-Junior Achievement, 2009 One of Jacksonville's 50 Most Influential People by 904 Magazine, Major Donor-Navy Memorial, Normandy France, Colonel Harry L. Kinne Free Enterprise Award 1993, 2007 Thompson S. Baker, 2010 Honorary Doctorate of Business and Commerce presented by Jacksonville University, 2011 Jacksonville University Salutes William W. and Eloise D. Gay on National Philanthropy Day, 1997 Bill and Eloise Gay Football Endowment Fund, University of Florida Awards and Involvement:1973 Award for the "Bill Gay Dressing Room" for basketball, 1979 Charter Member of the Bull Gators continuously through 2003, 1982 Distinguished Builder Award, School of Building Construction, Major Donor for the Gene Ellenson Gator Boosters Board Room. He was a Member and Past President of Jacksonville Mechanical Contractors Association, Charter Member and Past President of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Past Chairman of Jacksonville Plumbers and Pipefitters Apprenticeship Committee, Past Chairman of the Board – Southern Apprenticeship Council, Past Director of the YMCA Board Life Member Navy League of the United States, Past Board Member and Chairman of WJCT, Inc., Past President of North Florida Council Boy Scouts of America- Silver Beaver Award, 1979 and Distinguished Citizen- 1982, Past Chairman of the Board – Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Foundation, Past Chairman-Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100-1974, Past President of the Board of Junior Achievement, Past President and Charter Member of Westside Rotary Club with 52 years of perfect attendance, 2009 Rotary Service Above Self Award, Past Chairman United Negro College Fund Drive – Duval County, Past Chairman – Board of Trustees of Jacksonville University 1987-1991, Active Sponsor of Little League Ball teams, Board of Directors – Jacksonville Health Education Programs, Inc., Greater Jacksonville Area USO-Steering Committee. Co-Chairman Advanced Gift Division, City Rescue Mission-Past Member of Board of Directors, Mercy Ships-a ministry of Youth with a Mission-Jacksonville Advisory Committee, 2000 Jacksonville Billy Graham Crusade-Served on the executive committee as co-chairman of finance, Past chairman and Present Member Advisory Board-Ronald McDonald house, Past Chairman and Past Board of Trustees of Presbyterian Retirement Communities, AAA Auto Club South Board of Directors 1999-2007, Board of Directors-Formerly Community Savings Bank Currently Compass Bank BBVA, Prisoners of Christ Board of Directors, Flagler College Board of Trustees, Ionic Lodge 60 and 70-year award, Royal Order of Jesters, Scottish Rite, Morocco Temple, River Club, Timuquana Country Club, Ponte Vedra Club, National Conference of Christians and Jews Brotherhood Award, Man of Vision-National Society of Prevent Blindness, NE FL Chapter, The Robert T. Shircliff Award Service Above Self Rotary Award 1985, F. Judd Beckwith Meritorious Service Award-1986, Two-time recipient of the First Coast 50 Company of the Year Award, God and Service Recognition Medal presented by the Presbyterian Church and Boy Scouts of America 1996, 1999 Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award-Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, 2002 Flagler College Outstanding Philanthropist.
He loved his country and was proud to have served in the Merchant Marines during WWII. He was an avid Gator fan, long time Bull Gator and loved to watch the Gator games in the swamp with his family. He was instrumental in the development of Jacksonville as a leader, a citizen, and as a mechanical contractor. There are very few buildings in Jacksonville that do not have the fingerprints of Bill Gay. He gave credit to God for all of his success and he lived his faith out daily. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He taught his family the value of faith, loyalty, generosity, perseverance, self-discipline, and a strong work ethic. His family will work hard to continue his legacy. He considered his employees to be the best in the business and his extended family. He was the father of 4 children. His 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren affectionately knew him as Poppa. The greatest treasure in his life was his family. He was dearly loved by each of them.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Eloise Gay. His survivors include John William "Bill" Gay (Louise), Robert Duncan Gay (Carol), Deborah Gay Croft (the late Jerry), and Joy Gay Jones (Vernon); Grandchildren: Jona Janene Gay Barber (Michael), Christopher "Chris" J. Croft (Simone), Leasil Jolene Gay, William "Will" Shelton Croft (Maria), Brandon Duncan Gay (Deborah), Jessica Lauren Gay, Leah Jones Copham (Brian), Paul Vernon Jones, Jr. (Christin); Great Grandchildren: Kyleigh Barber, Bonnar Barber, Morgan Councilman, Anna Councilman, Jade Croft, Jeremiah Croft, Wiley Croft, Winnie Croft, Cecilia Croft, Layla Croft, Bea Croft, Elizabeth Croft, Mary June Jones, Garland Grace (GiGi) Jones, Paul Vernon Jones, III (Judge), Eloise Grace (Ellie Grace) Copham, Adley Joy Copham, Rhodes William Copham, Brianna Gay, Kaedyn Gay; First cousins in law: Martha Duncan, Janette Duncan, and Billie Ogden (Joyce). He was predeceased by his sister, Thelma Boree, brother in law, Peck, and brother, Robert Gay. He is survived by his sister, Loretta Weirauch (the late Jim), nephews and nieces, the late Keith Duncan, Mark Duncan (Joan), Scott Duncan, Pam Kyser (Tracey), William Boree (Debby), Verna Payne (Rick), Shirley Flynn (Robert), Henny Boree (Jelena), Donny Boree (Terri), Richard Wenk (Susan) as well as many other nieces and nephews. He extended his family to include Ashley Adams, Ronnie Fussell (Rebecca), John Geer (Lynn), Bobbie Thompson, and his caregivers, Karen Hawkins, Peaches Bellamy, and Trevor Bercich.
Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. All family and friends will be invited to celebrate this wonderful man's life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Family Promise, City Rescue Mission, Safe Harbor Boys Academy, Heartland Hospice, Vision is Priceless, St. Johns Presbyterian Church, or to a .
