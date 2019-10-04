|
Goin
William Douglas Goin, 93, passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 at his residence. Bill was born November 5th, 1925 in East Gary, Indiana to Louie and Minnie (Dunkin) Goin. He joined the military at an early age and served proudly in the Navy for 21 years. He was a World War II veteran and received many awards and campaign medals. He was a life long resident of Jacksonville who loved to fish, and in earlier years, he raising poodles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Koons Goin. He leaves behind dear friends; Hjalmar (Yama) McMillan, Jimmy, Lee and Rachael Bush and loving family. Graveside services with military honors will be held at Riverside Memorial Park on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 10:00am. HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019