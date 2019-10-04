Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Resources
More Obituaries for William Goin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Goin


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
William Goin Obituary
Goin
William Douglas Goin, 93, passed away Thursday September 26, 2019 at his residence. Bill was born November 5th, 1925 in East Gary, Indiana to Louie and Minnie (Dunkin) Goin. He joined the military at an early age and served proudly in the Navy for 21 years. He was a World War II veteran and received many awards and campaign medals. He was a life long resident of Jacksonville who loved to fish, and in earlier years, he raising poodles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Koons Goin. He leaves behind dear friends; Hjalmar (Yama) McMillan, Jimmy, Lee and Rachael Bush and loving family. Graveside services with military honors will be held at Riverside Memorial Park on Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at 10:00am. HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now