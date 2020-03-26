|
GRIFFIS
William "Bill" or "Buddy" D. Griffis, age 82, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 20, 2020 at his home in Rolling Hills. He was born Dec 11, 1937 in Lake Park GA in a sharecropper family. His mother and grandfather passed when he was 13 years old, and he and his brother raised themselves. Bill enlisted in the Army in 1960 and met his future wife Lieselotte while serving in Stuttgart, Germany. They were celebrating 59 years of marriage in July of this year. After serving in Vietnam, Bill left the Army and worked for the City of Jacksonville Motor Pool for 37 years. Bill coached many young men in baseball at Lake Shore Athletic Association from the late 70s into the late 90's.
Bill was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Bill was a man of few words but offered pearls of wisdom as the opportunity arose. He was a source of unconditional help to all of us in any time of need. It is believed that he coached or watched over 5000 youth events of various sports throughout the years where his children or grandchildren played. He was a fan of whoever the children or grandchildren liked. He spent many a Saturday night at the races on Plymouth St. and then Pecan Park Rd. He enjoyed helping the University of Florida's Navigator compete in the 2005 Darpa Grand Challenge Autonomous Vehicle Race.
Grandpa was preceded in death by daughter Nicole. Grandpa is survived by wife Lieselotte, sons Michael (wife Karen), David (wife Bonnie), and Lance (wife Marianne), and grandchildren Daniel, Emily, Jacklyn, Ryan, Ryder, Leiryn, Mackenzie, and Lincoln. He is also survived by brother Dewey.
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205 is serving the family. Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020