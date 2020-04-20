|
Dunn
William Guy Dunn, 92, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
The only child of Oliver Wylie and Harriette Crawford Dunn, Bill was born on 11 November 1927 in Summerville, Georgia but grew up in Orlando.
Bill graduated from Orlando High School in 1945 with scholastic and musical honors. At Georgia Tech he was a member of Sigma Chi and four honor societies.
Coincident with his 1949 graduation came a commission in the Army Reserve, beginning 30 years of service until retirement as Colonel (USA, Ret.). A career with Southern Bell ended as Engineering Manager-Switching-Florida. During 1955-67, Bill drove in over 100 SCCA, NASCAR, and FIA events with notable success at the national level. His motoring articles appeared in several magazines.
Oil painting became an interest as avid as music. Though he sampled tennis, backpacking, and skydiving, running became his major passion, competing in long-distance events into his late 80s. Bill was a long-time member of the Florida Yacht Club. Fortunate indeed was he to wed the enchanting English lass Diane Elizabeth Fallowfield in 1963. Additional blessings came with the arrival of three children and in due time six grandchildren.
Since Diane died 20 June 2014, he is survived by sons Ian (Jill) Dunn and Kevin (Anna) Dunn, daughter Ashley (Alec) Hodson, and grandchildren Charlotte Dunn, Alex Dunn, Erica Dunn, Barrow Dunn, Sloan Sherman, and Strummer Dunn.
Memorials, in his name, can be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 (www.communityhospice.com).
