HAGOOD

William I. Hagood III, 65, died May 30, 2019, peacefully at home with family.

At his request, no service will be held.

Known as Billy, he was born at St. Luke's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, the first son of William I. Hagood, Jr. and Laura Isabelle Powell Hagood. Billy was raised in Riverside and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. He served in the United States Navy as a helicopter rescue swimmer. After military service, Billy had a long career as a wastewater treatment operator at Jacksonville Electrical Authority. After retiring from JEA, Billy continued to work, serving the people of St. Johns County until January 2019.

Along the way, Billy worked as a commercial fisherman with his father, as a crabber, a real estate agent, and as a massage therapist, he even did some on-stage comedy and hypnotism. Billy was a martial arts and firearms expert, life-long learner, and world traveler, but preferred being home in Jacksonville, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, ballistic coefficients, his family, and reading.

Billy is survived by his loving wife Beth Casey Hagood, his mother, sisters Miriam Tidwell (Dr. Jack) and Cindy Herzog (Karl), brother Jerry (Cheryl), daughter Jennifer Woodruff (Walter), son Kenneth (Janell), step-son Dennis, grandsons Zachary and Mitchell Davis.

A celebration of life will be held for Billy in early September, at a place and time to be named later. In remembrance of Billy, rather than sending flowers, take someone fishing. And, as Billy liked to say, "If you don't do it when you're thinking about it, when are you going to do it?"

Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 10 to June 16, 2019