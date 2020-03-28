|
Hale
William C. (Capt Bill) Hale of Jacksonville Beach, FL passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 at his home at Cypress Village after a brief illness. His daughters were with him in his final hours, holding his hand while Willie Nelson played softly in the background.
Bill was born March 25, 1930 in Knoxville, TN and married his high school sweetheart, Linda. They were married 67 years until her death in 2017. After serving 5 years in the Navy aboard the USS Midway, he went on to graduate from Tennessee Tech University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Bill joined Otis Elevator Company and raised a family, moving throughout the U.S. from adventure to adventure, as he rose through the ranks of the company.
Bill and Linda settled in Jacksonville Beach in 1973 where they built their dream home (Hale Harbor) on the Intracoastal. With his boat, the Billfish, docked in the backyard, Bill became a founding member of the Jacksonville Captain's Club, cruising and fishing the Florida waters with family and friends, and serving as Commodore numerous times. He earned his Coast Guard Captain's license and, along with it, the nickname Capt Bill—the name his grandsons have always called him with great affection.
He is survived by his daughters Susan Bosquez and Laura Hale, grandsons Brad Ingram and Alex Ingram and sons-in-law Ramon Bosquez and Ron Hale. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Linda, son David, and only brother Robert (Skip) Hale.
Family and friends will remember Capt Bill's easy laugh, generous spirit, endless optimism, and devotion to the love-of-his-life, Linda. He loved people and music and was always ready for a party. Now reunited with your Linda, it will always be party time. We will miss you dad/Capt Bill. But the tide is in, with fair weather and trailing seas.
Donations may be made in Bill's honor to the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, William C Hale Tribute Fund for Parkinson's Research by check or by visiting www. Philanthropy.mayoclinic.com.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 28 to Apr. 5, 2020