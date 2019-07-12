CLEMENS

William Harold Clemons, Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, at Haven Hospice Orange Park, FL. Harold was born on August 17, 1932, in Jacksonville, FL to William Harold Clemons, Sr. and Hattie Elma Clemons. He had two siblings, Doris and James. He was baptized at First Baptist Church, Jacksonville. As a boy, he spent seven years as a bat boy for the Southern League Jacksonville Tars, a minor league baseball team that played at Durkee Field. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1950. He was employed by the Florida Times-Union for 48 years, retiring in 1998. He was a lifetime Florida Gator fan, and most enjoyed gathering with his family at his home in Lake Asbury. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Clemons and four children, Jeanne Mason, William Harold (Holly) Clemons III, Brigitte (Rob) Coovert and Michael (Kim) Clemons, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family has requested no flowers and would appreciate donations to Haven Hospice Orange Park, FL in his memory.

