Hathcox
CPO William Stanley Hathcox, retired US Navy, lovingly known as "Jumbo", age 76, of Macclenny, Florida passed away October 21, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born October 15, 1943 in Cedar Key, Florida to the late William Alexander Hathcox, Sr. and Hansome Dees Hathcox. William married the love of his life Yarian Roof on November 15, 1968. He was a kind and loving man whose wife was his world. Without her he would have been lost. William loved his family dearly. He was a very stern but loving man. Anytime William was asked his opinion on something he always told you what he thought, not what you wanted to hear. William was an avid football fan and loved his Florida Gators. He was also involved in politics and enjoyed watching Fox News. We knew not to interrupt either of those. William was a proud American. He served 21 years in the United States Navy as a Fleet Marine Force Corpsman (FMF). Serving his country in multiple tours in Vietnam William earned two Purple Hearts, National Defense Service Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Citation and others. After retiring from the US Navy, he worked 10 years with the Florida Department of Corrections where he furthered his education in the medical field. The remainder of his years were spent traveling and enjoying time together with his wife of 51 years and family. William battled cancer for many years prior to passing he will be missed by many people, but most of all his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, William "Bill" Alexander Hathcox, Jr.
William is survived by his wife, Yarian Hathcox; daughter, Michelle Lowery; sons, Michael A Hathcox (Angie Tuberville), Charlie Magee; grandchildren, Chris Lowery, Brandon Lowery, Colby Hathcox, Alexandrya Magee, Dalton Hathcox, Alexander Magee, and Karlie Hathcox; great grandchildren, Zoey Lowery, Ethan Hourigan, Asher Hathcox; brothers, Charles (Jean) Hathcox, Ron Smith, and Johnny (Amolene) Hathcox; sisters, Barbara (Larry) Seymour, Jolene (David) Elliot; and lifelong childhood friend, Lloyd Collins.
A Celebration of William's Life will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Ferreira Funeral Services with Father Richard Rasch as celebrant. Interment will follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. where military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES, 250 North Lowder Street, Macclenny, FL 32063 (904)259-5700. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019