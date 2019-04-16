Home

Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL 32218-3826
(904) 714-1110
William "Kent" Hendrix

William "Kent" Hendrix Obituary
HENDRIX
William "Kent" Hendrix passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Community Hospice located in Vidalia, Georgia. Kent was born September 15, 1939, in Uvalda, Georgia, to Samuel and Evelyn Hendrix. In the early '50s, his family moved to Jacksonville, Florida.
Kent worked as a carpenter leadman at Atlantic Drydock in Jacksonville, Florida, where he retired after 27 years. He was a master carpenter and spent his free time working in his shop. He enjoyed time with his family and meeting up with buddies to play golf. Everyone that knew Kent knew he had a sense of humor, so look out Heaven!
Kent was a member of Smyrna United Methodist Church. Forever remembered by his ole' lady of 58 years, Mary Hendrix; daughter, Debbie Hendrix of Jacksonville, Florida; two grandchildren, Chris Thigpen and Connor Hendrix; and three great-grandchildren Nathan, Nancy, and Natalie Thigpen; sister, Vivian Smith of Midway, Georgia; brother Mike Hendrix, (Wife) Kelly of Jacksonville, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilton (John), Sammy, and Carlton Hendrix and sister, Betty Jo Moore.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16 at 10 AM and funeral at 11 AM at Cedar Bay Funeral Home with the Pastor Steve McCoy officiating. Per Kent's request, casual dress, please. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice in Vidalia, Georgia.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 16, 2019
