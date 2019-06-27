Home

William E. Hester, Sr., 68, went home to be with the lord on June 16th after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born to Louis and Irene Hester in Madison, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life, LaVerne forty-six years ago and together they raised three sons : William E. Hester, Jr. (Yolanda), Jason J. Hester (Melinda), and Bradley M. Hester. He is also survived by Grandchildren: Jeffrey, Vincent, Jason, Jacob, and Anna, great-grandchildren: Jordan, and Alayna, nieces and nephews and two sister in laws: Carol and Jeanie. There will be a Memorial Service at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, July 1, 2019 at 12:00pm with Military Honors. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at Highlands United Presbyterian Church, 10900 McCormick Rd. Jacksonville Florida 32225. Semper Fidelis. Oorah.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 27 to June 30, 2019
