Hester

William E. Hester, Sr., 68, went home to be with the Lord on June 16th after a courageous fight with cancer. He was born to Louis and Irene Hester in Madison, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life, LaVerne forty-six years ago and together they raised three sons: William E. Hester, Jr. (Yolanda), Jason J. Hester (Melinda), and Bradley M. Hester. He is also survived by Grandchildren: Jeffrey, Vincent, Jason, Jacob, and Anna, great-grandchildren: Jordan, and Alayna, nieces, and nephews and two sisters-in-law: Carol and Jeanie.

There will be a Memorial Service at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, July 1, 2019, at 12:00 pm with Military Honors. Following the service, there will be a celebration of life at Highlands United Presbyterian Church, 10900 McCormick Rd. Jacksonville Florida 32225. Semper Fidelis. Oorah.

