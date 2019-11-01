Home

Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Rd
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
4083 Lannie Rd
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Clubhouse at Bainbridge Estates
15855 Twin Creek Dr
Jacksonville, FL
1923 - 2019
William Hilbert Obituary
Hilbert
William "Bill" Hilbert (96)
a resident at Taylor Manor died October 30, 2019 at McGraw Center Hospice
He was born in Topton PA to Willard and Ida Hilbert. He enlisted in the Navy January,1941 and retired February, 1960. He was assigned to Fighter Squadron Fourteen and received the following medals: Victory WWII, Korean Service, UN Service, China Service, National & American Defense Medals.
After retiring from the Navy he worked with Jax Maid Cabinets then started Belle Dee Cabinets. After closing the business he traveled around the US with his wife Belle for several years in their motorhome.
He was pre deceased by his parents Willard and Ida, his wife of 67 years Arabella (Belle), and Son David who died October 20, 2019
He leaves behind his Children: Priscilla Sandefur (Terry), Daniel Hilbert, Rebecca Dufault (Kevin) and Daughter in Law Rebecca Hilbert. Grandchildren Lee Hilbert (Vondy), Davina Collins (Michael), Aaron Croxton (Christi), Ben Croxton (Mary), Cara Drake (Scott), DJ Hilbert, Monica Deuse (Dan), Matt Sandefur (Julie), 16 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great- Great Grandchildren and special lady friend Blanche Christman
Funeral will be held at 11:30am on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Rd followed by his son David's service at 12:30pm. A Celebration of life for Bill and David will be at 2:00pm at the Clubhouse at Bainbridge Estates 15855 Twin Creek Dr Jacksonville, FL
Donations can be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care 4266 Sunbeam Road Jacksonville, FL 32257
We would like to thank all the help and attention given to our dad and grandfather from the nurses, aides and caregivers at Mayo Hospital, Hospice-McGraw Center, Taylor Care and especially Taylor Manor.
Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
