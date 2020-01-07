|
Hirst
William (Bill) Hirst passed away on December 29, 2019. He was seventy-one years old. Bill is survived by wife Nina Duggan Hirst, son Chris Hirst, daughter-in-law Laura and grandson, daughter Jennifer Ayala, son-in-law Ray, three granddaughters, and one great-grandson. Brothers Dr. Don and Sharon Hirst and Dr. Ron and Maureen Hirst. He graduated from UCF with a Bachelor of Science degree. He was a proud veteran of the US Coast Guard. Bill was a porcelain artist. He was a member of San Jose Baptist Church and the Florida Tackle and Gun Club.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020