William "Buster" Mathew Hood, Jr. went to be with his Lord on December 8, 2019. He was born March 23, 1934 in Mandarin, Florida to William "Willie" Hood and Stella Mills Hood. He was a member of Switzerland Community Church for many years. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves.
Buster is survived by his children, Julia Hood, Billy Hood (Laura), Debby Ferrell (Oscar); grandchildren, Tara, Amanda, Wil, Burt, Hank and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Chase, Mayve and Justin, Jr.; stepchildren, Donna, Sheila and Dale; and numerous step-grandchildren. Buster was predeceased by his wife, Diane Waters Hood after 27 years of marriage; his wife, Gloria Mae Stoops Hood after 26 years; his sisters, Joyce Hood and Jean Hammock; and stepdaughter, Jennie Dail.
Buster graduated from Landon High School and University of Florida with a degree in Civil Engineering. After retiring from the City of Jacksonville and several years in the private sector, he opened William Hood and Associates. After 30 years he closed his business but continued as a consultant until 2016 with ETM, Inc. He was a lifetime honorary board member of the North East Florida Builders Association.
Buster was an avid fisherman and hunter and he loved to travel. He was an honest, generous and loving man. We will miss him always and treasure him with time.
Pallbearers: Wil Hood, Burt Ferrell, Hank Ferrell, Chase Stratton, Brett Banks and Ron Tooke.
Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Thurs, Dec 12, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd, 32223. The funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Fri, Dec 13, 2019 at Switzerland Community Church, 2179 St. Rd. 13, 32259. The family will reconvene for interment at Oaklawn Cemetery at 12:45pm, 4801 San Jose Blvd, 32207.
