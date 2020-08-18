King
William Nathan King (Billy) passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2020. Born in St. Petersburg, FL on June 28, 1941. He was 79 years old. He was married to his high school sweetheart Emma Catherine Adams King for 58 ½ years. He is survived by his wife Emma Catherine, daughter Samantha G. King, son-in-law Fred Nagle, and granddaughter Jillian Catherine King. He was proceed in death by his father Angus William King, mother Estelle Wachob King, and brother Angus Gerald King.
He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in the class of 1959. After graduation he became an apprentice in 1960 for Electrical Workers #177. He was foreman and general foreman on many line crew jobs in Jacksonville. He also traveled out of town on storm breaks and other out of state work sites to provide for his family. He retired from the Electrical Workers after many years of service. He once owned Ramono's Italian Restaurant on the Northside of Jacksonville. He was known for his delicious pizzas and Italian meals. Customers came from all over town to have dinner. Afterwards he owned and operated Crown Vending for many years before finally retiring around 2009.
Billy was a member of Masons Solomon Lodge No. 20, Scottish Rite, and Shriners. In his younger years he enjoyed flounder fishing with his father and deer hunting with his father-in-law. After moving to Middleburg in 1994 he found great pleasure in the outdoors and walking his favorite dogs in the woods along the trails. For almost 9 years his greatest enjoyment and pastime has involved doing anything that included spending time with his granddaughter Jillian.
Respecting the wishes of the deceased, a Celebration of his life well be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Middleburg Civic Center, 2120 Palmetto St., Middleburg, FL at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to stay for visitation and refreshments after the service.
