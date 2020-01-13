|
|
Kulier
William ("Bill") Thomas Kulier entered into heaven in the early morning hours on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born in New York on November 5, 1942. He served in the U.S. Navy for 30 years and retired as a Command Master Chief. After retirement he found a new career as a tax preparer at H&R Block. Bill liked to be active in the community and was a member of the Fleet Reserve Auxiliary Branch 126, VFW and Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he served as an usher for many years.
He was preceded in death by his son Tommy Kulier, and brother George Kulier. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Florence Kulier; daughter Annette Norman (Storm); granddaughters Samantha and Katie Norman; sister Susan Farkas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Debbie and Arty Razillard; and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be Friday January 17, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at Riverside Memorial Park. A celebration of life and reception will follow at the church after the interment.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020