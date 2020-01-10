Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Sanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Sanford

Add a Memory
William L. Sanford Obituary
Sanford
William L. Sanford II (Bill) age 67 of Jacksonville, FL died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on January 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Joyce Wells.
He is survived by his wife Susan, daughters Bree Sanford, and Bridget Sanford (John Driggers), son Trey Sanford, granddaughter Kit, father William Sanford I (Janice), and his three sisters Vicki Vanderhoff, Therese Arana, and Gwynna Sanford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice communityhospice.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -