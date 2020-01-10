|
Sanford
William L. Sanford II (Bill) age 67 of Jacksonville, FL died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on January 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Joyce Wells.
He is survived by his wife Susan, daughters Bree Sanford, and Bridget Sanford (John Driggers), son Trey Sanford, granddaughter Kit, father William Sanford I (Janice), and his three sisters Vicki Vanderhoff, Therese Arana, and Gwynna Sanford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice communityhospice.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020