WHITE

William Lacount White Jr., 81 of Bristol, VA died February 13, 2019. Bill "Gator" White the son of William and Ressa White of Jacksonville, FL passed away peacefully after a long battle with Parkinson's. He is survived by his wife Jerrie and children William, Susan, and Donald. He is also survived by his sister Cynthia and grandchildren Jennifer, Cydney, Paige, and Sarah. Bill was born in Jacksonville, FL, attended Landon High School and Stetson University where he played baseball, participated in ROTC, served as commander of Sigma Nu fraternity, voted senior class president, earned a B.S. in Zoology, Cum Laude, and upon graduation in May 1959 married his wife Jerrie Moretz White of Bristol, VA. Gator served as a Ranger in the Army's 101st Airborne unit and was a proud member of the Fort Campbell Parachute Club. William L. White, CLU developed a career with AXA/Equitable financial services lasting almost four decades and achieved 21 years of service as an agency manager with agencies in Little Rock, AR, Nashville, TN, before retiring in Madison, MS. Bill worked hard, lead by example, believed in the power of a positive mental attitude, listened and reserved judgment. He influenced the lives of many throughout his career but always gave credit to the hard work and dedication of those around him. A man of faith, Bill sought opportunities to serve others through church activities and committees, developing youth golf camps, organized volunteers for the local PGA event, and was a consistent donor to Mississippi Blood Bank. Gator loved to play golf and over the years, was a member of Annandale, Richland and Crockett Springs country clubs. He and Jerrie spent their early retirement years volunteering to rate golf courses, organizing youth golf camps and competing in couple tournaments across the southeast. In a final act of giving, Bill has donated himself to scientific research through Genesis, Memphis, TN. Please consider a donation in William L. White's honor to the following: National Parkinson's Foundation, American Parkin- son's Disease Association, Michael J. Fox Foundation or Christ Methodist Church Ministerial Scholarship Fund, 6000 Old Canton Rd. Jackson, MS 39211. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary